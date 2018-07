One person died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pick-up truck near Salado on Monday morning.

The crash occurred at a rest stop off I-35 northbound near MM 283.

The driver of the pick-up truck is dead.

There is no traffic directly on the interstate.

Channel 6 is on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

