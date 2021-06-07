One dead, three injured after three-car crash on Elms Road in Killeen

Police say a speeding car crashed into an SUV, causing the SUV to hit a truck on Elms Road this morning. The driver of the SUV later died due to his injuries.

KILLEEN, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash in Killeen the morning of Wednesday, July 7 that left three people injured, and a 41-year-old man dead, is still under investigation.

According to the Killeen Police Department, a patrol officer was traveling westbound on Elms Road at around 9 a.m. when he saw a blue Dodge Charger traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop, but lost sight of the car on W.S. Young and Stan Schlueter Loop.

A second officer saw the same Charger at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road, traveling northbound on Trimmier. Police said the suspect stopped at the red light at Trimmier and Elms, and then ran the red light, cutting through traffic and sped off westbound on Elms Road.

The pursuing officer said he lost sight of the suspect vehicle in cloud of dust and noticed debris from a collision.

An investigation found that the Charger, traveling westbound on Elms Road, crashed into the driver's side of a Chevy Equinox that was exiting a driveway. The crash caused the Chevy to collide with a Chevy pickup truck that was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of Elms Road.

Officers arrived shortly after and performed life saving measures on the driver of the Equinox until paramedics arrived. The driver was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition, police said. He died shortly after 11 a.m. as a result of his injuries, police said.