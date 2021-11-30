One dead, two in the hospital after morning crash

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH 9 involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old West, Texas man died from his injuries sustained from a three-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas DPS.

Cole Hagen Simmons was involved the crash, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on SH 9, per police.

Investigating police say Simmons was going west on SH 9 when the left side of a 2021 Toyota RAV SUV going east collided with the right sight of the Simmons' Chevrolet sedan.

The Toyota was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Harker Heights, per the police.

The investigating Trooper stated that the 24-year-old woman claimed that her visibility was impaired by the rising sun, which caused her swerve out of her lane.

The impact of the crash caused Simmons's vehicle to lose control and go into a side skid and into traffic going west, according to police.

Simmons crossed into the path of a 55-year-old woman from Kempner, Texas' 2013 Chrysler sedan going east.

The Chrysler front end impacted the rear of the Simmons' Chevrolet, per the police.

All three driver were transported to Advent Medical Center for treatment.

The two other drivers sustained non-incapacitating injuries.