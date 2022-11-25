One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

Authorities report that a dog also did not make it out of the residence.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building.

The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak Trails Drive at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 25.

HHFD stated that they found smoke and fire coming out of the "A" unit of the building when they arrived. They report that the fire was under control within approximately 15 minutes, but there was significant damage to the unit, as well as smoke damage to other units.

One occupant of the building was taken to the hospital by Killeen EMS. One Harker Heights Firefighter reportedly received a minor unspecified injury and is being treated. HHFD also said a pet dog did not make it out of the residence.

The condition of the person has not been released at this time.

Six other residents of the complex were also displaced after the fire due to the power having to be turned off to the entire building. Each of the residents were reportedly able to find places to go and did not need assistance.