BELTON, TX — City spokesperson Paul Romer said a male victim was shot in front of the Harris Center in Belton.

Belton police responded to a call regarding shots fired around 7 p.m. Aug. 8. When officers arrived, they located one victim.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and is in unknown condition.

