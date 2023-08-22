One hospitalized after semi-truck crashes into home near Marlin

Marlin volunteer firefighters said the truck veered off the road and crashed into a home on Aug. 22.

MARLIN, Texas — One person has reportedly been hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into a home near Marlin, Texas.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Marlin VFD said they believe the truck veered off the roadway along Highway 7 East of Marlin before "coming to a rest" inside the home.

Both the home and the truck were heavily damaged, as shown in pictures taken by Marlin VFD.

The driver of the truck was reportedly airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco. The driver's condition has not been released at this time.

Marlin VFD said no one was home at the time of the crash, and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

No further information has been given at this time.