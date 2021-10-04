One killed, another injured in head-on crash in Lampasas County, officials say

Investigators said one driver involved showed signs of intoxication.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — One person died and another was left injured late Oct. 1 after a man, accused of driving while intoxicated, crashed into a pickup truck near Evant, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to the crash on US 281, south of Evant, just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Troopers said that a Ford sedan was traveling northbound on US 281 while a Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound along the same road and approached the Ford.

An investigation by officials found that the Ford crossed the double yellow center stripe and drove into the path of the Dodge. The driver of the Dodge, a 71-year-old San Antonio man, attempted to take evasive action to swerve and avoid a collision, officials said. However, the Ford collided head on with the Dodge.

The passenger of the Dodge, identified as 62-year-old Carol Ann Neatherlin of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital in Lampasas with injuries that were not life threatening, officials said.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford showed signs of intoxication and was charged with intoxication manslaughter.