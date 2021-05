A spokeswoman for Killeen police said shots were fired as U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a federal arrest warrant

KILLEEN, Texas — One person was killed Thursday morning as U.S. Marshal's attempted to serve a federal warrant at a home in Killeen, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

It happened around 10:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of Alamo Ave.

Miramontez said one person was killed but did not provide any other information. She directed all further questions to the marshal's office and the Texas Rangers.