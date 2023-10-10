One killed in deadly crash on Oct. 5, says DPS

DPS said another driver was taken to the hospital but was released.

HAMILTON, Texas — Editor's note: The location in the map above is approximate, not exact

One person is dead after a deadly crash near Hamilton, Texas on Oct. 5, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash occurred along SH 36 east of Hamilton.

According to DPS, a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, being driven by 51-year-old Frankie Torres of Manor, Texas, was traveling westbound on SH 36 when it left the roadway. The vehicle then overcorrected and lost control, said DPS, going into a side skid.

The Chevrolet then crossed into the eastbound lane, according to DPS, where it collided head-on with a 2022 Ford F-350 truck hauling a trailer with three horses inside.

DPS said both vehicles came to rest in the south side of the SH 36 barrow ditch, and the impact caused the horse trailer to roll onto its side.

Torres reportedly died on the scene, said DPS. The driver of the pickup was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was released. Next of kin has reportedly been notified in the crash.

DPS said the crash investigation is active and open.

DPS asks drivers to limit distractions while driving to reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.