Temple Police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning while responding to the Glen Apartments at 2602 South 39th St., according to a press release.

As police approached the apartments just after 3:30 a.m., they heard gunfire and returned fire in defense, according to the press release.

Police said two men at the apartments were hit in the gunfire. One of them, who police indicated was the shooter, died at the scene. Police said no one inside the apartment knew the man who died.

Police said the other man was struck in the arm. He was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hospital and will survive.

The Texas Rangers will investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. Two police offers will be on on paid administrative during the investigation.

Police did not release the names of the two people who were shot or the officers.

