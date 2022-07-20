One killed, two in critical condition after I-35 rollover crash

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is about the deaths of three people in a crash in Killeen.
One person died and two others were critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash on I-35 in Temple, according to Temple police.
Police said the crash involved two vehicles in the 5100 block of S. General Bruce Dr. on southbound I-35.
Four people were in one of the vehicles. Police said one female in that vehicle died, two other females were in critical condition and a male suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The passengers in the second vehicle were not injured, police said.
Police did not release the ages or identities of anyone involved.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.