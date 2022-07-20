One killed, two in critical condition after I-35 rollover crash

Temple police said two vehicles were involved in the crash on southbound I-35.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is about the deaths of three people in a crash in Killeen.

One person died and two others were critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash on I-35 in Temple, according to Temple police.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles in the 5100 block of S. General Bruce Dr. on southbound I-35.

Four people were in one of the vehicles. Police said one female in that vehicle died, two other females were in critical condition and a male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The passengers in the second vehicle were not injured, police said.

Police did not release the ages or identities of anyone involved.