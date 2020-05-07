x
One man left dead after hit and run in Temple

Officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene. The man who died has not yet been identified.
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department responded to a hit and run collision that left one man dead Sunday morning.

Temple police received a call around 3:45 a.m. Officers were advised that a white SUV allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, then fled the scene. The man who died has not yet been identified.

The incident took place near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and SW H K Dodgen Loop.

According to police, the area is currently shutdown to traffic as investigators continue to process the scene.

