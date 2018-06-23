One person is dead Saturday after a car crash in Hewitt involving a semi truck.

Hewitt police say the wreck happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Sun Valley Blvd exit on Southbound Interstate 35.

Officers say a person driving a green Dodge Challenger may have a run a red light while driving southbound off of I 35. Police say the challenger then crashed into a semi truck that was traveling west on Sun Valley.

Police say the challenger went under the semi truck during the crash. The driver of the challenger was killed.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed on the scene and called 9-1-1.

Police are not releasing the identity of the driver until the family has been notified.

An investigation is ongoing.

