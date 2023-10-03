Texas DPS: One person dead after overnight crash near Fort Cavazos main gate

According to authorities, the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS announced that a man died after possibly experiencing a medical episode and crashing his car near the Fort Cavazos main gate on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

According to DPS, troopers responded to Interstate 14 at TJ Mills to the report of a single-car crash.

Upon arrival, DPS says troopers discovered that the driver was dead and through a preliminary investigation found that he may have had a medical episode and was attempting to pull onto the inside shoulder of the Interstate.

DPS says the car crashed into the left concrete barrier with the front left tire and traveled a few miles before coming to a stop.

It is unknown how long the car had been stopped before someone reported it.

DPS has not yet released the identity of the driver as this investigation is still ongoing.

6 News will update with the latest