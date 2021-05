Officials said they responded the call around 12:40 a.m. on May 16 in the 12000 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead following a fatal overnight vehicle accident in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped and caught on fire.