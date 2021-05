Killeen police said they responded to the incident in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive shortly after 3:45 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — One person was injured during a shooting in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said the call came in shortly after 3:45 p.m. The victim was flown to Baylor Scott and White and was alert, police said.

Killeen police said the shooting was not officer-involved.