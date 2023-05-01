One person killed in Groesbeck house fire

Fire crews said once they had the fire under control they found the victim inside the home.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROESBECK, Texas — One person was killed in an early morning house fire in Groesbeck Monday, according to Groesbeck City Administrator Chris Henson.

Henson posted to the city's Facebook page that firefighters arrived at the home on the 600 block of N. Grayson St. just after 12:30 a.m.

They found three people had been in the home when the fire started. Two of the people escaped, according to Henson.

The person who died was not discovered until after the fire was under control. Their name was not released.