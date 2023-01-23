One person killed in a rollover crash in Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas DPS troopers say a rollover early Sunday morning on Interstate 14 in Bell County turned deadly.
Investigators say 21-year-old Marin Armando Landin-Ariza failed to stay in his lane and went off the side of the highway at 2:20 a.m. They say his Suburban went into the grass, rolled several times and then caught fire. Troopers say Landin-Ariza wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his SUV.
Landin-Ariza, who was from Indianapolis, IN, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other vehicles or property were damaged during the incident.