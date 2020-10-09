Police: 89-year-old man charged with murdering his wife

The deadly shooting happened on the city's southeast side Thursday morning. The 82-year-old woman's neighbors went to check on her and called police.

SAN ANTONIO — An 89-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 82-year-old wife.

The incident happened on the city's southeast side in the 100 block of Mendoza Street this morning.

According to preliminary information from a spokesman with the San Antonio Police Department, officers received a call around 9:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Janice Holland had been shot dead.

The spokesman for SAPD said that neighbors went into the home to check on Holland, found her and called police.