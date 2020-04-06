TEMPLE, Texas — Investing in small businesses that are owned by your community members, benefits the local economy. According to Rachel E. Pate, with the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce in Waco, businesses of color face some hurdles that have been put in place over time.

Pate said this keeps businesses from getting capital, space and social capital, all things these businesses need.

"Realizing that, that has been a barrier that they've had to overcome and continue to overcome and thrive means that they absolutely deserve and need the support of our citizens," Pate said.

She said that people can help these businesses by buying gift cards, writing reviews, visiting the businesses and even taking a picture and sharing it on social media.

Ronnie Russel with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce echoed the comments about black-owned businesses. He said people shop by reviews.

"For me, there is nothing wrong or hard about sharing someone's post. There is nothing hard or wrong about leaving a review on their business because that is still going to bring them money," Russel said.

You can also simply, use these businesses' services.

"There is not one race in the world that cannot do the same thing that the other person can just because they are a different race," Dana Mosely with Mosley Creations said.

Waco Cha said they stand in solidarity with the black community and have donated 8.46% of sales this week to the Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund.

Waco Cha Today is . A day to pause and intentionally commit ... to actions toward change against racism. In our stories, we will be highlighting local Black-owned businesses and non-profits to support.

"We value diversity through our team and are wanting to ensure minority-owned businesses are able to be successful, not only during the COVID-19 pandemic or in the midst of all that is going on with racial injustices, but from here on out into the future," Co-Owner and Chief of Staff of Waco Cha JaJa Chen said. c

For more information on local black-owned small businesses:

