ROGERS, Texas — A woman driving east on Highway 190 was rear ended by a semi-truck after she slowed down to make a left turn into the Rogers' Dollar General. According to Trooper Sixto Curameng, her car was sent into the west bound lanes and hit by another semi.

"I ran outside and saw that there was an accident here in front of the dollar store and called 911," Lana Fuentes said. "There were people running over there pulling someone out."

The accident happened around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday and shut down Highway 190 in Rogers.

The second semi-truck's front tires were blown out and the truck rolled in Fuentes' yard.

"I was grabbing a couple of movies and all of a sudden it was like an earthquake, like transformers," Jerry Fuentes said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The semi-driver involved in the first accident was taken as a precaution.