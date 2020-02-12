One year after Michael Dean's shooting death, family still calling for body cam video to be released

"While Michael's family continues to grieve, Carmen DeCruz was given a reduced bail amount and can spend his holidays home with his family."

TEMPLE, Texas — For a year now Michael Dean's family, the man killed by a Temple police officer, has been calling for transparency in the handling of the case and the video of the shooting to be released by the Temple Police Department.

National Civil Rights attorney Lee Merritt released the following statement Wednesday on the one year anniversary of Dean's death.

"Michael Dean should be celebrating his daughter's 7th birthday today. Instead, he was shot at point blank range in the head a year ago on the side of the road in Temple, Texas. He was unarmed and nonviolent. The legal apparatus within the city and county has failed to display any signs of transparency and continues to withhold body and dash camera footage of Michael's death. While Michael's family continues to grieve, Carmen DeCruz was given a reduced bail amount and can spend his holidays home with his family, a luxury that can never be enjoyed by Michael Dean's family ever again. On the anniversary of his death, this family renews their calls for transparency and swiftness in prosecuting Michael's killer."

On Dec. 2, Temple police officers tried to pull over a car on Little River Road and that traffic stop ended in an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of 28-year-old Michael Dean.

On Dec. 10, Temple police identified the officer who pulled the trigger as Carmen Decruz, who was put on administrative leave.

According to the affidavit, Decruz went up to the passenger side of Dean's car. He ordered Dean to give him the keys while his finger was on the trigger of his gun. The affidavit states Decruz pulled the keys with his left hand and his right hand also pulled back, shooting his gun and hitting Dean in the head.

On Dec. 17, 6 News learned Dean's car was released by the Texas Rangers to TPD on Dec. 5.

Dean's family requested for the car to be kept in its condition for an independent investigation but one seat was cleaned with bleach. According to a spokesman with the department, that's "pretty typical" because it could have been upsetting to the family.

In February, Decruz was officially charged with manslaughter in connection to Dean's death. He resigned 9 days later.

In March, Decruz was indicted on those charges. Later that month, his bond was lowered from $500,000 to $80,000 and he was released from jail.