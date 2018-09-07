Killeen — A Killeen father is still raising awareness one year after his child died while in the care of an unlicensed daycare worker. The father, Jeronte Reed, spoke exclusively with Channel 6 News Reporter Emani Payne Sunday afternoon about why it's critical to keep his son's story alive.

Reed says his son one year old Jaxson Partridge Reed died at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital in Temple on Saturday July 8th 2017. According to police Courtney Casanas was running an at home unlicensed day care center in Killeen. On May 12th 2017 Casanas told police she left Jaxson in his car seat unattended earlier that afternoon, the child was later found unresponsive tangled in the safety straps.

The child remained in the hospital following the incident until he passed away in July of last year.

Reed says even though it's been one year since the tragedy, time hasn't made it any easier.

"Seeing pictures of him, seeing his ashes, finding random clothes you know it's hard. However, it also brings me to a positive place where I feel like he's still watching me and he's still here," said Reed.

Reed is using the tragedy as a lesson to other parents, he urges them to do their research before leaving their child in someone else's care.

"When you look at a car you always want to see the Carfax. You want to see how many drivers there were and how many accidents, we need to have the same kind of curiosity about where we're leaving our child," said Reed.

Today the family reflected on happy memories and pictures of Jaxson. The family is also looking to the future, saying the work is just beginning.

"We're going to continue our push for Justice for Jaxson. We're also going to try to push for some type of legislation. We're going to do something to make sure no one else has to go through this type of tragedy," said Reed.

Casanas was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in this case.

The victims family will be holding a public memorial for Jaxson on Saturday July 14th. The goal is to celebrate Jaxson's life and raise awareness about properly researching child care providers. For information about the event contact Jeronte Reed on his Facebook page.

