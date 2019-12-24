MEXIA, Texas — Mexia police posted photos to its Facebook page Tuesday of a man and one-year-old girl they said had been missing since Sunday.

Police said Christopher Scott Parson, 23, and his daughter Bexley Parson were last seen in a dark green Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate DFD 5933.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call Mexia police at 254-562-4150.

Police did not say if they believed the two of them were in danger.

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

Baby Margot reunited with father after her mother was found strangled in Houston

Second person in car hit by SUV that ran red light dies

‘Respectful’ clothes required | Carnival Cruise Line adds new dress code