MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance in progress around 6:30 p.m. on February 2nd, 2020.

It happened on E Hopkins Street and FM 1365.

According to the Mexia Police Department, officers were looking for a suspect who has been identified as Lee Erler. Erler is suspected of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

In the interest of public safety, traffic was restricted along FM 1365 as several law enforcement agencies searched for Erler.

Several agencies assisted in the search, including the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Corrections, the Wortham Police Department, and the Mexia Fire/Rescue Department.

In addition to officers on the ground, crews also used a helicopter and a drone in their search efforts.

One person was injured and taken from the scene to the Parkview Regional Hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition this morning.

The scene was finally cleared just about 2 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

An arrest was made near the scene, but Mexia Police say it is not related to the original disturbance call. We expect to learn more details about this arrest at a later time.

