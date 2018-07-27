Killeen — Killeen nonprofit Operation Phantom Support is able to keep serving the community, after meeting a deadline to raise funds to keep their building. The non profit, which helps area military families, leased the facility for four years until the building owner lost it, the bank then put it on the market.

The non profit provides food, clothing and other resources for military families, often serving close to four thousand families per month.

After seeing what the facility allowed the organization to do for the community, Operation Phantom Support founder John Valentine decided he wanted to buy the building. Valentine only had a few months to secure the funds, he received donations from community members, local businesses and a bank loan helped out as well. Thanks to the outpouring of support the organization was able to close on the building Wednesday.

"It's important because of what these soldiers and veterans are doing, they're putting their lives at risk just so we can live in this country and have a lifestyle that we want," said Valentine.

Valentine says the organization should be able to expand and grow in the facility for the next ten to fifteen years. For more information about Operation Phantom Support visit their website here.

