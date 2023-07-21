Opening weekend of ‘Oppenheimer’ in SA marred by canceled special-format screenings, frustrating moviegoers

The AMC Rivercenter is just one of two Texas theaters showing the blockbuster in IMAX 70mm, but the projection technology has failed on several occasions.

SAN ANTONIO — IMAX 70mm screenings of the highly anticipated summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer" arrived with a dud Thursday night at downtown's AMC Rivercenter, where the first public screening was cut short due to audio issues and a later showing was canceled outright.

Moviegoers who were anticipating watching the latest movie from "Inception" and "Tenet" director Christopher Nolan in what he calls "the best-possible format" instead shared their disappointment on social media, pointing out that while AMC was offering refunds, all remaining IMAX 70mm screenings of the film were sold out for opening weekend.

I was the 5pm showing of 70mm IMAX Oppenheimer at AMC Rivercenter 11 when the film stopped working. They were unable to fix it. Only the crappiest seats are left for the 3 weeks they are showing it in 70mm IMAX. I had perfect seats as I booked early. — Andrew Dunn (@ACDunn30) July 21, 2023

At the Premier of Oppenheimer in San Antonio IMAX and the sound goes out on the film. Sat there in the theatre for 45 minutes with no updates. We were given refunds after 1 hour. 🙄



#Barbenheimer #OppenheimerFilm #Satx #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/Je8kvscm3U — grace🦋 (@gracecxrtez) July 21, 2023

AMC ruined Oppenheimer for me. Went to see it in 70mm at AMC in San Antonio, 40 minutes in the sound cut out. Employees were useless, we viewers had to go seek out answers and then share info back to the crowd. Refunds but no apology they'd just ruined a special event @AMCHelps — andrewthetechie (@andrewthetechie) July 21, 2023

Many of those fans were coming from elsewhere in Texas. The AMC Rivercenter is one of 19 U.S. theaters – and just two in Texas, the other being in Dallas – equipped to project "Oppenheimer" in the IMAX 70mm format.

An AMC spokesperson told KENS 5 on Friday afternoon that repairs to the IMAX 70mm system were ongoing, and that the theater expected the screenings to resume "beginning with Saturday morning showtimes."

Yet problems persisted throughout the weekend—multiple moviegoers told KENS 5 their Saturday and Sunday IMAX 70mm screenings were canceled, and replaced instead with the more common, less vivid IMAX digital version of the film so long as it wouldn't interfere with the next scheduled showtime. In these cases, they were provided refunds.

The regular IMAX format is functioning as it should, but it's caused frustration for moviegoers who made the trip from Austin, Houston or elsewhere, hoping to catch the much-anticipated drama in a rare theatrical format.

It's unknown if AMC Rivercenter employees are being directed to tell arriving moviegoers that the film will instead be shown in the digital laser scan instead of 70mm, but one theater worker told KENS 5 they essentially can't predict when the IMAX 70mm technology will fail. As a result, some audience members say their respective screenings failed within mere minutes of the movie starting.

"We understand there is huge consumer demand for these 70mm IMAX showtimes," Ryan Noonan, vice president of corporate communications at AMC, told KENS 5 on Friday afternoon. "Once the 70mm IMAX system resumes operations, we are committed to programming these showtimes in a way that accommodates that demand."

Each IMAX 70mm screenings of "Oppenheimer" – which beat projections on a historic box office weekend – sold out at AMC Rivercenter for opening weekend, and the trend is continuing for the start of the work week. Few seats remain in the 400-plus-seat IMAX auditorium for Monday's three showtimes, as is the case for most afternoon and evening screenings this week.

But seats remained available for the regular-format digital version, as well as some for IMAX digital.