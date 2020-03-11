Options for transportation to the polls in Central Texas

The Waco Transit system will offer free fixed route bus rides to the polls for registered voters on election day.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Transit System encourages voter participation in Texas and will offer complimentary rides to and from the polls for registered voters on Election Day. Bus fare will be waived on Tuesday for passengers who present their valid voter registration card, Identification Card, or “I Voted” sticker to the driver when they board any fixed-route bus, according to the Waco Transit System.

City and transit officials said they recognize the challenges faced by those who lack access to personal transportation. This initiative is one way to help bridge that gap in Waco and ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to vote.

Passengers are encouraged to figure out in advance which routes will get them closest to their polling location. Route maps are available online on the Waco Transit System website and at the Waco Transit bus terminal located at 301 S. 8th Street. Routes will operate from 5:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Waco Transit System.

All fixed-route buses can be tracked in real-time on the Ride Waco website or by downloading the free “Ride Systems” smartphone app and selecting “Waco Transit” as the agency.

The HOP which runs through areas in Central Texas is extending their hours on Tuesday until 9 p.m.

When it comes to rideshare services, Lyft and Uber are both offering deals for Election Day.

Security at the polls:

When it comes to security at the polls in central Texas, some cities are upping patrols.

Killeen Police said they will have extra units patrolling the areas.

Temple Police said their patrol teams were given a list of polling locations throughout the city and officers will be closely monitoring those areas. Spokesman Cody Weems said in an email, "It doesn’t necessarily mean there will be an officer on location at all times. It depends on availability, current call load, and needs at specific polling locations, but officers will have a presence at polling locations throughout the day."

Over in Waco, Officer Garen Bynum said in a text message to 6 News, "We are confident that our citizens will act appropriately during this election process and will continue to respect each other while at polling locations, as they have been throughout early voting. The Waco Police Department will be available on election day, like any other day, to respond to any disturbances, attempts at voter intimidation or anything that would threaten voters from safely casting their ballots."