BELL COUNTY, TX — The Bell County Welfare Board, an organization working to provided aid for local children affected by negligence and abuse, is looking for donations to fill their "rainbow room."

This room provides brand new basic necessities for kids who have been removed from their homes by Child Protective Services.

The board collects a variety of items including shampoo, tooth brushes, clothes and toys. The organization typically sees a spike in overall need during summer and is asking for people to donate diapers, pack and plays or anything they can spare.

All items must be brand new. To find the nearest donation site, visit www.tccwb.org.

