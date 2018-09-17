The community of Little River-Academy is coming together to support a boy injured in an ATV accident.

Aiden Martin is an eighth grader at Academy Middle School. He was riding the ATV Friday at a friend's house when it somehow flipped and landed on his head, according to his mother. Martin was taken to McLane Children's Hospital in critical condition. He remained in a coma Monday.

On Saturday, dozens gathered outside the hospital to hold a candlelight vigil and pray for his recovery.

The mother of kids who go to school with Martin, Amy Chase, started a Facebook page to raise awareness of a benefit planned for October 7 at SPJST in Academy. Chase said it will include a silent auction, live music and t-shirts for sale. All proceeds will go toward the family's medical expenses.

Chase said she was also organizing several fundraisers with local restaurants including Chili's, Freddy's and Casa Ole in Temple and the Subway in Academy.

Academy Independent School District Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said the whole district is hoping for his recovery.

"It's a tragic situation. Aiden is a fine young man," said Sprinkles.

