Caldwell food pantry reaches more families after pandemic-era SNAP benefits end

CALDWELL, Texas — Pandemic-era SNAP benefits, which provided food assistance for families nationwide for years, ended in March of this year. Suddenly, families who had received nearly $100 a month would be without this assistance in the following months.

Sari Vatski, the CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said that the end of this assistance didn't take into account the economic hardships many families faced.

“While federal COVID support was meant to be temporary, certainly no one expected the inflation and the economic impact we’re seeing now," said Vatski.

Since then, rural food pantries have seen families come through their doors. Melinda Palicka, with In God's Hands Ministry in Caldwell, Texas, said they've served 180 families in August alone.

“From day one, it was in God’s hands. From the beginning, it was 'Hey Pastor, I want to help people, how do we help people?' Then, it went from there," said Palicka.

When they opened their doors, In God's Hands Ministry served 30 families in 2003. The ministry has acquired vegetables, spaghetti, mac and cheese, produce and even several meats for families.

With the constant increase, Palicka said that she has hoped for a new facility for their efforts for quite some time. Her ideal space would include more room to store food, including a conference room, and more ways to help families.

“I want that so I can have prayer meetings, so I can have board meetings. I want to connect with our community more," said Palicka.

If you'd like to donate to In God's Hands Ministry, you can email them at ingodshandsministry2004@gmail.com.