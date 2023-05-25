Cancer patient gets a head start pursuing his dream with Little Wish

Greg Dace has always wanted to get back to his dream: DJing.

TEXAS, USA — This story started with a lie.

“Yeah, my sister, that’s so not like her to not tell the truth,” Greg Dace joked.

Why was Dace’s sister, Carla McCullough, dishonest?

“Beause I love him so,” McCullough said, with tears in her eyes.

To understand how love could compel someone to lie, you have to understand what compels Dace.

In college, Dace became a DJ and he loved it.

“I would do it for free,” Dace said.

Eventually, though, he got married, had a family and quit being a DJ for a job in sales. Throughout the years, he always said he wanted to be a DJ again, which is why he recently decided to do it before it’s too late.

Last year, Dace was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, just a few years after losing his mom and sister to cancer.

“I thought it was a good time to go ahead and invest into it,” he said.

Being a DJ was his dream. Unfortunately, medical bills made equipment impossible to afford.

Knowing that, McCullough lied and told her brother that she’d set up a meeting with a cancer support organization. However, when the meeting started, she hit him with the truth.

“Sam Pack Auto Group is granting you a Little Wish,” she told him.

Sam Pack Auto Group gave Dace a $500 gift card to help pay for gas and other necessities during treatment, and another $1,500 to fix his truck and perhaps, most importantly, DJ equipment.

He has a long road ahead, but Dace said this wish helps strengthen the journey.

“It gives me so much encouragement to know someone that doesn’t even know me and invested in me,” Dace said. “It’s given me so much hope.”

Ain’t that the truth.

