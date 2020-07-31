Texas State Teachers Association calls for no school until September 8

The organization also said opening classes after that should only happen after consultation with local health officials, teachers, staff and parents.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the start of school in Texas approaches a group representing teachers all over the state is calling for the state to order schools to delay opening until the second week of September.

The Texas State Teachers Association released a statement Friday calling for the state to mandate all schools open no earlier than September 8.

In the statement TSTA president Ovidia Molina called for a prohibition on any district starting in-person or online classes before the date.

The organization also said opening of classes after that should only happen after consultation with local health officials, teachers, staff and parents.

“If they really want to put the health and safety of students and educators first, this is what the governor and TEA will do, not impose artificial limits on online learning and financial penalties on districts,” Molina said in the statement.

Districts choosing to only provide online classes should not penalized with any loss of state funding Molina said in the statement.

The group has more than 3 million members according to its website.

Full statement from the Texas State Teacher’s Association…

“With a pandemic still raging across Texas, the Texas State Teachers Association demands that the state prohibit any school district from beginning classes, in-person or remotely, before Sept. 8. After that date, districts should be allowed to reopen buildings to in-person instruction only after consultation with local health authorities, teachers, other school employees and parents and with strict safety standards enforced. Districts that choose to provide only online instruction must not be penalized with a loss of state funding.

“If they really want to put the health and safety of students and educators first, this is what the governor and TEA will do, not impose artificial limits on online learning and financial penalties on districts.”