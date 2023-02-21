Waco ISD: Over $170,000 raised for classrooms at annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff

This year's cookoff raised more money than ever before.

WACO, Texas — The Waco ISD Education Foundation hosted this year's H.E.B. Celebrity Cookoff which raised over $170,000 for Waco ISD classrooms on Friday, Feb. 10.

The cookoff featured 32 "celebrity" chef teams comprised of representatives from Central Texas area businesses and organizations.

The teams made appetizers, a main course and a dessert.

Event officials were pleased with the outcome and amount of support shown for Waco ISD and all of the chefs involved.

Waco ISD Education Foundation Chair Taylor Bledsoe said, "We are beyond thrilled with the amount of money we were able to raise from the H.E.B. Celebrity Cookoff."

"We could not have done it without the hard work of our outstanding committee members and would like to thank all of our partners and chefs who generously gave of their time and resources to help make this event a success," Bledsoe added.

Waco ISD officials also shared in the gratitude for the communities help as Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon stated, "It means so much to see the community and foundation show up in such a big way for Waco ISD."

This was also the final event for the Co-Chair of the H.E.B Celebrity Cookoff Bruce Gietzen, who has helped raised over $1.67 million for Waco ISD through 18 years of service.