Oncor reports 4,000 residents in Bell County without power

Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents reported downed trees and downed power lines due to ice.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 4,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map.

As of 8:44 p.m., Oncor reported around 4,842 total outages in the county.

Falls County reported the second-most outages in the viewing area with 169 customers still without power as of 8:44 p.m.

For McLennan County, the area saw 81 people without power as of Friday morning.

Oncor released a statement via their website, giving updates about the Central Texas area:

Your community received some of the heaviest ice accumulation causing significant damage to power lines and poles. Resources have been working in many areas (often not visible from the road) to remove vegetation and debris. Additional resources are in your vicinity today assisting with restoration efforts as it may require multiple crews to remove vegetation, repair poles and replace wires.

Oncor posted to Twitter saying its front-line workers have restored the majority of Oncor customs affected by the winter storm.

As of Saturday evening, power has been restored for the vast majority of Oncor customers affected by a winter storm that caused significant weather impacts throughout most of the central and eastern parts of the state. ➡️ https://t.co/JNJCMxIX3l pic.twitter.com/hjq1NjGX1m — Oncor (@oncor) February 5, 2023

For those who do not have power in Bell County, Impact Temple remains open as a warming shelter at 306 E. Adams Ave.

For a list of warming centers open in your area, click here.