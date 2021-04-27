Over 50 dogs rescued from Hill County home, now being treated at new Humane Society of North Texas facility

“We seized over 50,” Cassie Davidson said. “And have several that have given birth while in our care. And several more that are still pregnant about to give birth.”

FORT WORTH, Texas — Over 50 dogs are being treated at the Humane Society of North Texas’ (HSNT) new Fort Worth facility after being rescued from a Hill County home two weeks ago.

HSNT Spokesperson Cassie Davidson said Hill County authorities are handling any potential legal action against the homeowner. For now, her focus is on the health and safety of the rescued dogs.

“We seized over 50,” Davidson said. “And have several that have given birth while in our care. And several more that are still pregnant about to give birth.”

Davidson was part of the crew that went into the home to rescue the dogs.

“When I walked into that house, at first, it kind of blows your mind. Because you wonder: How does it get to this point? How can someone truly live like this?” Davidson said. “You could not walk in without your eyes burning. You couldn’t breathe.”

The dogs are being housed and treated at the new facility on Grafton Street in Fort Worth, which was paid for by the North Texas Communities Foundation, including Ruth & Harold Anglin Funds, said Davidson.

“Now we have the whole medical suite and the bathing stations,” Davidson said. “We have all the medical essentials that we need that were donated to us by some amazing foundations.”

In addition to handling dogs rescued as part of cruelty cases, Davidson said the new facility also houses dogs, waiting to be flown to out-of-state shelter facilities with open capacity.

“More people are at home,” Davidson said. “And because more people are at home, they’re really seeing what’s happening in their communities and happening in their neighborhoods. And so, more phone calls are being made to authorities.”

If you’d like to make a financial donation to the Humane Society of North Texas, click here.

If you’d like to volunteer to foster dogs, click here.