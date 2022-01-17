Over a dozen vehicles found in lake during search for evidence in Bosque County

The purpose of the 3-day-search was to locate evidence relating to the cold case of John Creech.

BOSQUE, Texas — Investigators and divers in Bosque County, Texas discovered over a dozen vehicles submerged in Lake Whitney while searching for evidence for a cold case over the weekend.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said on its Facebook page that the purpose of the 3-day-search was to locate evidence relating to the cold case of John Creech.

The 20-year-old case is currently being investigated by BCSO and the Texas Rangers.

Investigating officials said they received a tip that Creech's remains might be located in the lake.

A sonar search was done at various locations around the lake and more than a dozen vehicles were found.

Investigating officials along with a search team called Adventures With Purpose recovered two vehicles from the water just below Soldiers Bluff.

These vehicles were brought up from 40 and 65 feet water depth, per officials.

Additionally, more than six other vehicles were located and searched, however due to the condition of these vehicles they were not able to be removed from the lake, according to officials.

"This investigation continues and we are committed to successfully locating Creech or determining what ultimately happened to him. It is our hope and mission to provide the family with his return, or answers that provide closure, " said BCSO officials.