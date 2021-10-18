Overpass construction in Waco to cause lane closures

TxDOT plans to close US 84/Waco Drive and University Parks Drive under I-35 for construction.

WACO, Texas — Lanes in Waco to close due to overpass construction beginning Monday evening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT says it plans to close US 84 and Waco Drive where it crosses under I-35 from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Oct. 23 to Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work on the I-35 overpass going north.

Crews also plan to close University Parks Drive where it crosses under I-35 starting Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for work on the I-35 overpass going north, according to TxDOT.

Per TxDOT, all construction schedules depend on weather, field conditions and work progress.