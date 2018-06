A driver has lost his life after his 18 wheeler overturned early this morning south of Riesel on Highway 6.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said that a blown tire may be responsible for causing the truck to overturn several times in the northbound lane.

Northbound lanes were closed for some time as troopers investigated the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck was hauling large concrete blocks.

