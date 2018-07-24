WACO (TX) — Traffic is backed up near Loop 340 and Imperial Drive due to an overturned ready mix truck.

Police were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday morning. Three vehicles were involved in the accident. Early reports indicate there are people trapped inside one of the vehicles.

An ambulance is on scene and so far two people were taken away on stretchers. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

