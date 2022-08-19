WATCH | Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak in Waco

The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is at the incident, which is reported in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340.

WACO, Texas — No major injuries are being reported after a concrete truck overturned in Waco and caused a large diesel spill, according to the Waco Police Department.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Waco Fire Department tweeted about the incident, saying the truck overturned in the 1500 block of W. Loop 340. Its hazmat crews are now on the scene, cleaning up the spill.

Police say the Bagby exit on West Loop 340 is closed because of the leak.

At this time, no other details were released.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.