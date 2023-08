Fire crews are currently working to douse the flames.

MCGREGOR, Texas — Fire fighters are currently working to contain a fire started by an overturned vehicle on Texas State Highway 317.

According to local fire crews, the blaze is located between Moody and McGregor.

Drivers should be cautious in the area as a heavy number of fire personnel are on the scene battling the flames.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

6 News will update with the latest