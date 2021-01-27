Owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in custody of US Marshals, taken to Washington DC to be arraigned on all federal charges

Christopher Grider, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy is now in the custody of US Marshals

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — Christopher Grider, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy is now in the custody of US Marshals. A judge ordered Wednesday that he be taken to Washington DC to be arraigned on all federal charges he faces.

Grider faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for his involvement in the US Capitol riots that took place three weeks ago.

Judge Hightower in Austin denied Grider the chance to go home. Instead, he was remanded to the custody of the US Marshals for transport to Washington DC. The prosecutor argued Grider was not just a bystander, but rather an active participant.

Hightower referenced the helmet Grider gave to another rioter that was used to bash in the windows and doors f the US Capitol.

Brent Myar, Grider's attorney, told 6 News that they submitted 25 letters to the courts from various people Grider has known through the years. In the end, the judge ruled that the government met its burden of proof to show Grider is a danger to the community if he was to be released.

Myar said it's too early to tell if a plea agreement is possible because of a new video he watched after Wednesday's hearing.



"He's just there, he's watching what's taking place. He's not bending things around, he's not carrying around podiums. He's just there and watching, like I said. That's what the video shows. But again, we need to see what else is out there before we make any decisions moving forward," Mayr said.