One stroke at a time | Temple artist paints mural in support of victims in Uvalde

Volunteers in Temple are painting a tree with apples dedicated to the lives lost in Uvalde.

TEMPLE, Texas — From almost 200 miles away, the Temple community is trying to show its support for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

"This is not what I expected to be doing we started this painting for joy," Temple artist Pauline Wiebelhaus. "We've had a great response to this so we're gonna try to send some hugs to Uvalde from Temple."

Wiebelhaus said she grew up in a town not too far from Uvalde. Now living in Temple, she feels the best way to offer love and support is through a hobby she recently picked up.

"I haven't been doing this too long," she said. "But we've been able to do so many great things through art."

Wiebelhaus has been a major part of the Children's mural located right behind an H-E-B in Temple on Market Loop. Since finding her passion for painting, she's helped a number of kids get their art on the wall for all to see, along with her fiancé William Bray.

Seeing the events in Uvalde greatly upset the two, and they've found peace and comfort in their painting.

"For me, taking out that frustration, painting this wall and putting some love and effort into it helps relieve that," Bray said.

The community has offered a ton of support. Some folks have offered to join the couple as they paint and even offering to buy supplies or even offer creative opinions.

Wiebelhaus said she and Bray have poured everything into this wall. "This is us on the wall," she said. "So hopefully we can do it justice."

Even if Uvalde is hours away, she said Texans everywhere feel that community's pain. But through art, love and care, they hope they'll be able to give people more reasons to smile.

"We're all Texas strong," said Wiebelhaus."We're all gonna stand together on this."