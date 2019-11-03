TEMPLE, Texas — Parents who were arrested in Kansas after police said they kidnapped their three children from a supervised visit in Killeen were headed back to Central Texas Monday, the Shawnee County Department of Corrections said.

Maria and Jeffrey Gilseth were picked up by Bell County authorities around 4:30 a.m., officials said. They are expected to be back in Central Texas sometime Monday.

The Gilseths took their three sons Hunter Gilseth, 11, Dylan Gilseth, 9, and Levi Gilseth, 4, on Feb. 21 during a supervised visit after Child Protective Services removed the boys from their custody.

After six days on the run, the Gilseths were found and arrested in Topeka, Kansas, according to U.S. Marshal Ron Miller of the district for Kansas. Law enforcement officials blocked the vehicle they were in at a toll gate on I-70 and K-4, according to Miller.

The children were taken to a juvenile intake and assessment center. Maria Gilseth’s parents were trying to get custody of the children. It is unclear where they are in the process.

