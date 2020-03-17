TEMPLE, Texas — If you’re looking to keep your children mentally engaged while school districts remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak, there are plenty of options online. Many of them are free, some are steeply discounted due to the national crisis. Here’s a list to get you started:

Scholastic has a free Learn at Home Program that has 20 days’ worth of lessons for Pre-K through 6th grade.

Outschool is offering free online classes. There are thousands of lessons across a variety of subjects for every grade level.

PBS Kids has a large collection of learning resources for children.

MathGames allows students to practice Common Core math skills.

MetKids is an effort by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to introduce students to the world of art.

ReadWriteThink focuses on reading and writing that includes lesson plans and more.

Scratch allows children to “create stories, games, and animations.”

WeAreTeachers.com also has a comprehensive list for all age groups. Here are links to their lists:

Want even more? Here you go:

Math:

Khan Academy - www.khanacademy.org

Fun Brain -https://www.funbrain.com/

Math Play Ground - www.mathplayground.com

Splash Learn - www.splashlearn.com

Math Game Time -www.mathgametime.com

Reading:

Squiggle Park -www.squigglepark.com

Storyline - www.storylineonline.net/

Science:

Mystery Doug - www.mysterydoug.com & https://mysteryscience.com/school-closure-planning

National Geographic - www.kids.nationalgeographic.com

Code Academy - www.codecademy.com

Writing:

Typing Club - www.typingclub.com

Social Studies :

History for Kids - www.historyforkids.net

Crash Course (on YouTube) - https://www.youtube.com/user/crashcourse

Google Earth - www.google.com/earth/

Other:

Brain Pop - www.brainpop.com/

Duplingo.com - www.duolingo.com

Hello Kids - www.hellokids.com

