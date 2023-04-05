Parker & Hyde owners share success on National Self-Employed Day

One of the owner's told WFAA the goal is to turn the business that operates out of a warehouse in Farmers Branch into a $100 million company.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — May 4 is "National Self-Employed Day," and while being your own boss may sound like a dream to many, one business owner who made the leap a few years ago will tell you it takes a special person.

“You have to be motivated, hungry and passionate about what you do,” said Zack McLarnon. “And you have to work really, really hard.”

McLarnon worked for years as a recruiter for financial institutions, and though he made a good living, he said he wanted something new.

“It was a grind. It took a toll on me and I got bored,” McLarnon told WFAA.

Having invested in a Brazilian tannery, his wife, Lauren McLarnon, had the idea in 2016 to use leather scraps from that business to create handbags and a new company named Parker & Hyde.

Parker is the name of their son, and Hyde is a reference to the hides used to make the purses.

Seven years later, their business of five employees has grown and they recently started a new line of products closer to Zack McLarnon’s heart: Golf shirts with the Parker & Hyde branded logo. He said the goal is to turn the business that operates out of a warehouse in Farmers Branch into a $100 million company. He credits social media with helping grow Parker & Hyde’s name and products.

“I did not know what a hashtag was when we started this company, but I was told we had to have a social media presence,” Zack McLarnon said.

As for what advice he has for others also looking to become their own boss, Zack McLarnon said the first step is to have an idea. Then, the willingness to take a risk. But do not think being boss is easy.

“You have to have that hard work and determination day in and day out,” Zack McLarnon said.