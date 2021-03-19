Parts of MLK Boulevard to close next week due to I-35 reconstruction in Waco

If you have to drive on MLK Boulevard, take note of these closures from Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to begin removing the Interstate 35 northbound overpasses at MLK Boulevard and the Brazos River next week as they continue to reconstruct I-35 through Waco.

MLK Boulevard Overpass from Monday, March 22 to Friday March 26

All east and westbound lanes of MLK Boulevard will be closed where they cross under I-35 starting 9 a.m. on Monday, March 22 until Friday evening on March 26.

Drivers going eastbound will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at University Parks Drive.

Drivers going westbound on MLK Boulevard will be directed onto the I-35 northbound main lanes where they can exit at 337A and turn around.

Brazos River Overpass from Monday, March 22 to Late Summer 2021

During the project to remove the interpass, there will be intermittent impacts to river and pedestrian traffic.

If you're on the river, watch for flaggers that are helping direct traffic on the water.

Once overpass removal is complete at MLK Boulevard, crews will begin removing northbound overpasses at University Parks Drive and 4th and 5th Streets will start.

Keep an eye-out for updates from TxDOT and 6 News.