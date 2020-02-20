WACO, Texas — February is heart month and according to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the U.S.

Heart to Heart is the fifth largest heart program in the nation, and it's based at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas. It allows patients to come face to face with their old heart after a transplant.

RELATED: National Heart Month, you can't manage what you don't measure | Your Best Life

That’s exactly what Mark Lehman did. He saw and felt his heart for the first time after his transplant, which his family never imagined.

“It was a good heart,” Lehman said.

His son, Weston Lehman, a doctor at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco said his dad was always active and healthy, following all the rules and never smoked or drank.

"All my friends here will tell you how blessed we are just for him to have a heart because we were expecting for him not to get one,” Dr. Lehman said.

They thought he had a viral illness, until doctors found he had coronary artery disease. They did a cardiac MRI, but it showed he has too much scarring to have a bypass surgery. So the only option was a heart transplant.

"We had a lot of questions,” Lehman said. “They thought I had a heart attack and didn't know it."

He and his family were in shock and worried he wouldn’t make it.

"It's kind of hard because I didn't know if in another year he wouldn't be here,” Dr. Lehman said.

After months of taking medication and a week in the intensive care unit, he finally underwent surgery and came out with a new heart.

"As joyful as my family was when I received it, there's another family on the other end of the spectrum,” Lehman said.

He realized the best day of their lives was also the worst for others, grieving the loss of their loved one.

"The hard part about it, I realize, is that someone had to pass away for me to get this heart, so I want to make the best of it,” Lehman said.

He said he now has a new outlook on life, not taking anything for granted.

"Second chance at life is quite a gift and I just want to make the best that I can out of it,” Lehman said.

Lehman and his entire family said they are incredibly thankful to the entire medical staff, the cardiology team, and all the surgeons in Waco and Dallas.

They're advice for others is to get regular checkups and stay on top of your health as much as you can.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM:

Three weeks and 637 tips later, search for missing Colorado Springs boy continues

First look at the interior of the Houston-to-Dallas high speed bullet train