Pawnee Fire now 80 percent contained

Crews stayed overnight to maintain the area and will work Saturday to finish constructing containment lines and mopping up any heat in the area.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — As of Aug. 13 8:40 a.m. the Pawnee fire is now 80 percent contained with 15 acres burned, according to Texas A&M Forestry Services.

Friday evening, several firefighters were called to Stillhouse Hollow Lake off Pawnee Drive in Harker Heights. Texas A&M Forest Service including Starflight and a Forest Service type 1 helicopter with water assistance to help fight the fire, according to reports.

Five homes were originally evacuated, however evacuation orders have now been lifted in the area, allowing for residents to return to their homes, according to reports.

No injuries have been reported and no homes were lost.

Texas A&M wants to remind residents to be careful with anything that may cause a spark or extreme heat.

The fire danger is extremely high and anything residents can do to prevent wildfires is beneficial to the community and first responders.